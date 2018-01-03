    ×

    Metal Commodities

    Gold holds losses as US rate hike views boost dollar

    • Gold prices eased, extending losses from the previous session
    • The yellow metal hit its highest since Sept. 15 on Wednesday, but dropped as the dollar recovered from over 3-month lows
    • That reversal saw spot gold post its first day of losses in nearly three weeks
    Getty Images

    Gold prices eased early on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as the precious metal retreated from more than 3-1/2-month highs due to a firmer dollar on expectations of further U.S. interest rate hikes.

    Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,308.83 an ounce at 0058 GMT.

    The yellow metal hit its highest since Sept. 15 at $1,321.33 on Wednesday, but dropped as the dollar recovered from over 3-month lows. It fell further after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December policy meeting which increased expectations of more U.S. rate hikes.

    The reversal on Wednesday saw spot gold post its first day of losses in nearly three weeks.

    Although the Fed's meeting minutes showed some disagreement between policy hawks and doves, "the tax cuts were seen as very beneficial for economy. A higher GDP and higher consumer spending would boost the possibility for more rate hikes, which would put pressure on gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.

    Gold is the untold story right now: RJO Futures strategist
    Gold is the untold story right now: RJO Futures strategist   

    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates because it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

    U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $1,310.60 an ounce.

    The short-term technical outlook and profit taking were also seen pressuring gold after the precious metal rallied $85 from nearly 5-month lows in mid-December.

    Spot gold's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) touched 75 on Tuesday, it highest since September 2017. An RSI above 70 indicates a commodity is overbought and could herald a price correction, technical analysts said.

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 92.246 after falling to a more than three-month low on Tuesday.

    Asian shares scaled a 10-year high on Thursday as solid economic data from the United States and Germany reinforced investors' optimism while oil prices hovered at 2-1/2-year high with unrest in Iran stoking supply disruption concerns.

    U.S. factory activity increased more than expected in December, boosted by a surge in new orders growth, in a further sign of strong economic momentum at the end of 2017.

    In Germany, Europe's economic power house, the unemployment rate hit a record low of 5.5 percent in December, underpinning a broad-based economic upswing.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Gold
    ---
    GLD
    ---
    SLV
    ---
    IAU
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...