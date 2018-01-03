Gold holds losses as US rate hike views boost dollar

Gold prices eased early on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as the precious metal retreated from more than 3-1/2-month highs due to a firmer dollar on expectations of further U.S. interest rate hikes.



Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,308.83 an ounce at 0058 GMT.

The yellow metal hit its highest since Sept. 15 at $1,321.33 on Wednesday, but dropped as the dollar recovered from over 3-month lows. It fell further after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December policy meeting which increased expectations of more U.S. rate hikes.

The reversal on Wednesday saw spot gold post its first day of losses in nearly three weeks.

Although the Fed's meeting minutes showed some disagreement between policy hawks and doves, "the tax cuts were seen as very beneficial for economy. A higher GDP and higher consumer spending would boost the possibility for more rate hikes, which would put pressure on gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.