If you invested $1,000 in Disney 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Disneyland and its related theme parks are sometimes called the happiest places on Earth. If you had invested in Disney itself 10 years ago, you might be partaking in some of that happiness, too.

Financial website How Much took a look at some popular American stocks from ten years ago to find out how much a $1,000 investment in each would be worth now. It estimates that a $1,000 investment in Disney in 2007 would be worth $2,824 as of October 31.

Disney's performance came in just shy of Google's holding company, Alphabet's.

In the graphic below, the blue dots are equivalent to a $1,000 initial investment, and the pink dots equal the investment's current total value. "The larger the pink circle, the more your investment is worth," according to How Much. "If the pink fits inside the blue, then you lost money. The [graphic] assumes that you took any dividend paid out in cash and did not reinvest into the company by buying more stock."