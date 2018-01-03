If you're tired of Medicare Advantage, now is the time to ditch

If you missed your initial Medicare enrollment period or want to dump your Advantage Plan altogether, now's the time to do it.

While early December marked the end of open enrollment — when Medicare recipients can make changes related to their Advantage Plan (Part C) and prescription drug coverage (Part D) — two separate windows opened Jan. 1 for people in certain situations.

The first is the wordy Medicare Advantage Disenrollment Period, which lasts until Feb. 14. This is for people enrolled in an Advantage Plan for 2018 who want to switch to original Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient coverage). The change takes effect the first day of the month after the request is received.