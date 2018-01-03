Amazon, Microsoft, and Google respond to Intel chip vulnerability

Microsoft, Amazon, and Google said they are working on updates to cloud services and other productsto prevent exploitation of chip-level security vulnerabilities.

The vulnerabilities, which were publicly disclosed by the Register on Tuesday, could allow a hacker to steal information stored in the memory of a wide range of computer chips running on personal devices, like computers, as well as servers in data centers, including those used to run cloud computing services. It could allow a hacker to steal information stored in the memory of the chip itself, including things such as passwords and cached files. It could also pave the way for attackers to weaken other security features.

One of the vulnerabilities, dubbed Meltdown, is known to affect Intel chips. Another, Spectre, could affect chips from many vendors.

"We're aware of this industry-wide issue and have been working closely with chip manufacturers to develop and test mitigations to protect our customers," a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC in an email. "We are in the process of deploying mitigations to cloud services and have also released security updates to protect Windows customers against vulnerabilities affecting supported hardware chips from Intel, ARM, and AMD."

Google was the company to first alert Intel to the vulnerability, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said on CNBC earlier on Wednesday.

Subsequently Google released some details about the issues but said a full report is still to come. A new site discussing the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities credits Google's Jann Horn with discovering them.

Amazon told customers of its Amazon Web Services cloud service that the vulnerability "has existed for more than 20 years in modern processor architectures like Intel, AMD, and ARM across servers, desktops, and mobile devices." It said that it's already protected nearly all instances of AWS that use Amazon's tailored version of Linux, and that it would apply the Microsoft patches as soon as they were available.

In the CNBC interview Krzanich said he was not aware of exploits of the issue, and Microsoft has not gotten any indication that the vulnerabilities "had been used to attack our customers," the spokesperson said.

Aside from security concerns, the Register and some individuals suggested that patches to operating systems could result in performance slowdowns. But in a statement on Wednesday, Intel said that "any performance impacts are workload-dependent, and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time."