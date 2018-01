A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's rally to start 2018. We get the release of the Fed minutes at 2 p.m. ET.

-Imports of items like washing machines and solar panels are soaring as foreign companies rush to bring them to the U.S. before any possible new tariffs are imposed by the Trump administration.

BUDGET BATTLES

-The White House and Congressional leaders will resume budget talks today.