These towns will help pay off your student loan debt if you move there

Packing up your stuff and plopping yourself in a new apartment in one of those Kansas counties won't be enough to get that student loan debt wiped out.

In order to be eligible for the student loan repayment program, you must have established residency in the county after July 2011 and on or after the date in which your county opted in to the program, and have obtained either an associate's, bachelor's or post-graduate degree before moving there.

You'll also need to have a "sponsor" available, which could be either your county or employer. Employers "have shown strong interest in using this program as a recruitment tool," Doel says. For example, Kearny County Hospital is currently sponsoring five individuals, he says. Overall, there are currently 58 sponsoring employers. Once you secure your sponsor, your student loan repayment is funded half by that sponsor and half by the state.

So far, the Kansas Department of Commerce has received over 3,400 ROZ applications for student loan repayment assistance, and over one-third of the applicants are moving to Kansas from out-of-state.

"The ROZ program has also helped over 2,000 Kansans return home and has attracted individuals with a wide range of talents and occupations," Doel tells CNBC Make It. "It has been particularly effective in attracting educators and healthcare professionals. The ROZ applicants have stated the incentives were important in their decision to move to a ROZ county."