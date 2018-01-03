    ×

    Watch: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Wednesday afternoon, as the White House, and much of official Washington, was coming to grips with the potential damage that a new book could have on President Donald Trump's administration.

    The forthcoming book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff, contains a number of stunning allegations about Trump, his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and others close to the president.

