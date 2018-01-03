Watch: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Wednesday afternoon, as the White House, and much of official Washington, was coming to grips with the potential damage that a new book could have on President Donald Trump's administration.

The forthcoming book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff, contains a number of stunning allegations about Trump, his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and others close to the president.