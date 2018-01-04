5 tips for negotiating a work-from-home schedule with your boss

Snow days can easily be an inconvenience for both employers and employees.

Even if a company is operating with a normal schedule, managers may still face a short staff due to local school closures, blocked off roads or unshoveled streets that all contribute to an employee calling out of work.

Although some leading companies like Amazon, Hilton and Dell have added more remote work positions to their roster, other employers still fear that flexible work schedules will decrease productivity and collaboration.

To convince your boss that a remote work policy can be good for business not only on a snow day but year-round, FlexJobs career specialist Brie Reynolds suggests following these five steps: