    World's biggest passenger jet forced to land at small New York airport thanks to blizzard

    • Singapore Airlines Flight 26 from Frankfurt, Germany, was bound for JFK.
    • The winter storm has diverted dozens of flights.
    • The passengers are disembarking at Stewart, and the airline said it is working to provide ground transportation for them.
    A massive winter storm forced an Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, to divert to a small New York airport around 1 p.m. ET on Thursday after heavy winds and whiteout conditions closed runways at its intended destination: John F. Kennedy International Airport.

    The 325 passengers aboard Singapore Airlines Flight 26 from Frankfurt, Germany, found themselves on a snowy runway for more than three hours at humble Stewart International, about 80 miles north of JFK.

    Passengers were leaving the plane after 5 p.m. ET using outdoor stairs, according to Manoel Gerlach, a passenger aboard the plane.

    The sight of the giant plane, whose 262-foot wingspan is more than double that of a Boeing 737, was unusual for the airport, which is dwarfed by JFK. In 2016, the airport handled 137,000 passengers. JFK, in comparison, received 29 million, according to the Department of Transportation.

    A map showing flight diversions over the north east due to Winter Storm Grayson.
    The flight was one of dozens that were diverted as powerful winds and heavy snow closed runways at some of the busiest airports along the East Coast, including several international long-haul flights.

    Plane-tracking site FlightAware said there were at least 96 diversions due to the storm. More than 3,600 flights were canceled, and airlines have canceled hundreds more on Friday.

    Singapore Airlines plans to arrange for ground transportation for passengers who arrived, a spokesman said. They will likely enter the U.S. at Stewart.

    Then the plane, which is used on some of the longest international routes, will fly one of its shortest flights ever, from Stewart to JFK. A spokesman for Singapore Airlines said it wasn't clear how long that would take, but business-jet operators estimate the flight time on a small jet at about 30 minutes. The plane will then fly back to Frankfurt.