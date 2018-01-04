    ×

    US Treasury yields higher ahead of key data, Fed speech

    • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to deliver a keynote address in Philadelphia
    • The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bills auctions, two different notes auctions and one bonds auction

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday, as investors digested the latest minutes from the U.S. central bank.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.474 percent at 5:25 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.813 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    The first week of the year has already shown 2018 to be beneficial for U.S. markets, with the S&P 500 closing above 2,700 for the first time Wednesday.

    In the bond markets, U.S. government debt yields declined in the previous session following the publication of the latest minutes by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

    The U.S. central bank's December minutes revealed that the final interest rate hike of Janet Yellen's era as Fed chair was met by a divided central bank; however, the scales are now tipped towards the more hawkish voices.

    At the meeting, the U.S. central bank approved to increase interest rates by a quarter-point, although concerns over inflation still remain.

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard meanwhile is set to deliver a keynote address at Meltzer's Contributions to Monetary Economics and Public Policy in Philadelphia on Thursday.

    Looking to data, at 8:15 a.m. ET, the ADP national employment report is set to come out, followed by jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) data will then come out at 9:45 a.m. ET, all before the all-important nonfarm payrolls data, due out Friday.

    Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bills auctions, two different notes auctions and one 29-year 10-month bonds auction.

    Geopolitics is expected to linger at the back of investors' minds, as rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continue to put global markets on edge.

    On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that that his "nuclear button" was "much bigger and more powerful" than the one controlled by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

    —CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report

