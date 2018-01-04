US Treasury yields higher ahead of key data, Fed speech

The first week of the year has already shown 2018 to be beneficial for U.S. markets, with the S&P 500 closing above 2,700 for the first time Wednesday.

In the bond markets, U.S. government debt yields declined in the previous session following the publication of the latest minutes by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

The U.S. central bank's December minutes revealed that the final interest rate hike of Janet Yellen's era as Fed chair was met by a divided central bank; however, the scales are now tipped towards the more hawkish voices.

At the meeting, the U.S. central bank approved to increase interest rates by a quarter-point, although concerns over inflation still remain.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard meanwhile is set to deliver a keynote address at Meltzer's Contributions to Monetary Economics and Public Policy in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Looking to data, at 8:15 a.m. ET, the ADP national employment report is set to come out, followed by jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) data will then come out at 9:45 a.m. ET, all before the all-important nonfarm payrolls data, due out Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bills auctions, two different notes auctions and one 29-year 10-month bonds auction.