7 ways to amp up your wealth and success, according to science

You owe it to yourself to transform your life for the better. It might seem like an insurmountable objective, but remember, every billionaire started somewhere. Plenty who made their first million, from Sarah Blakely to Oprah Winfrey, began with a few hundred dollars.

If ultra-successful people have done and sustained it, then there is a way for almost anyone to follow through.

Fortunately, there are some science-based strategies that can help you supercharge your wealth and success. Try sprinkling these tips into your life and be amazed at how much positive change they create in 2018: