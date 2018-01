In Asia, stocks traded close to 10-year highs on Thursday after upbeat economic data from the U.S. and Germany in the previous session appeared to strengthen investor optimism. U.S. factory activity was stronger-than-anticipated in December, according to data released Wednesday, and Germany's unemployment rate was reported to have hit a record low in December.

Meanwhile, euro zone PMI services data is due to be released at around 9 a.m. London time on Thursday.

In commodities, oil prices flirted with two-and-a-half year highs amid ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. The clashes, which began last week, have rattled Tehran's clerical leadership and left 21 people dead. Brent crude traded at around $68.11 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was seen at $62.11, up 0.78 percent.