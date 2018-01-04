There's a battle of tax codes raging — the US and China just upped the arms race

Countries, both developed and developing ones, hope that lowering taxes could help them gain an edge amid an uncertain global environment. Governments also want to prevent companies from artificially shifting profits across borders to keep overall tax exposure low. That practice is known as base erosion and profit shifting and typically sees businesses favoring jurisdictions offering low taxes and tax havens.

"These efforts [by the U.S. and China] may prompt other countries to also review the competitiveness of their own tax regimes," said Chiu Wu Hong, head of tax at KPMG in Singapore.

Indeed, the two largest economies in the world are not alone in a battle of tax codes — commonly deemed a race to the bottom.

Even before the U.S. passed its latest tax bill, countries including the United Kingdom, France, Norway and Argentina have cut, or announced plans to cut, the amount they levy on companies.

"Countries still want to win more investments and jobs," said Chester Wee, partner and international tax services leader at EY. "Assuming all other factors being equal, a more attractive tax regime and treaty network may swing a company's investment decision from one country to the other."