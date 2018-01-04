There's a battle of tax codes raging — the US and China just upped the arms race

The high profile move by the United States to drastically cut corporate taxes has increased the pressure on other economies to hand out similar incentives to keep investors on their shores.
Just days after President Donald Trump signed the new bill that lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, China announced it would grant certain tax exemptions to local and foreign companies operating in the country.
China's move signaled its "determination to gain an edge in global competitiveness" at a time when the U.S. made its biggest tax reform in three decades, the South China Morning Post reported — a conclusion shared by many in the business circle.