3 warning signs you’re miserable at work, according to a happiness expert

While it may take a lot of self-awareness to sustain happiness in your workplace, it's important to constantly check in with yourself physically, emotionally and relationally to make sure you head in the right direction.
For those who do find themselves unhappy, she offers some advice to start feeling better: "Banish the mindset that you don't deserve to be happy and you should just be happy that you have a job," McKee says. "We all deserve to be happy, you deserve to go for it."
Once you understand you aren't happy at work, the first thing McKee recommends that you do is carve out some time for deep reflection and introspection. Ask yourself, "What is causing me to feel sad or unhappy at work?"
"It's far too easy to habitually tell yourself, 'I'm sad because don't like my manager' or 'I'm sad because didn't get promotion,'" McKee says. "And while those things might be true, there's almost always something deeper than that."
She also says to talk to a friend about why you're feeling unhappy. If you feel down, you might tend to go back to your desk and hide out because you're stressed or overwhelmed when you should instead of reach out to people who care about you, McKee notes in her book.
"When we feel cared for — even loved, as one does in a friendship — and when we belong to a group that matters to us, we are generous with our time and talents because we're committed to people, not just the job or company," McKee says.
Your friend can help you decide if you seem to fit in with your current workplace or if the job is not the right fit for you.
"Find someone who you can really talk with, who can really tell you the truth about what they see in you, whether it's the strengths or some developmental areas they see in you," McKee says.
