3 warning signs you’re miserable at work, according to a happiness expert

"Sometimes in the stress of a busy day, a busy week or a busy year, you can lose sight of how happy or unhappy you are at work, you can forget about your own feelings," McKee says. "[You're] there, but most of the time you're just motoring on."

McKee, who used her decades of executive coaching experience to write her latest book, "How to Be Happy at Work: The Power of Purpose, Hope, and Friendship," notes that it's important to constantly pay attention to how happy or unhappy you are at work.



"There are three ways to tell if things are not well," McKee says. "There are physical clues that tell us something is wrong, emotional clues based on how we feel on a daily basis over time and clues from the health of our relationships."

Here are the three clues that will help you understand whether or not you're happy at work:

