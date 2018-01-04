Hip-hop beats rock to become America’s favorite music genre

Hip-hop/R&B overtook rock as the most popular music genre in the United States during 2017, according to a year-end report.

Media analysts Nielsen Music found that hip-hop and R&B represented 24.5 percent of all music consumption in the U.S. last year. Additionally, nine out of the 10 most-consumed songs came from the genre.

Rock came second, accounting for just shy of 21 percent of all 2017 music purchases in the U.S.

Eight out of 10 of the most-listened-to artists of the year also fell into the hip-hop/R&B category, as did seven out of 10 of the top albums.

The most popular album for the year, however, was "Divide" by Ed Sheeran, which sold 2.764 million copies when streaming and individual track purchases are factored in.