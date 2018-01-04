HP laptop batteries are recalled for burn hazard

HP is voluntarily recalling certain laptop batteries that can overheat and become a burn hazard, regulators said on Thursday.

The specific laptops sold over the last two years (from December 2015 through December 2017) that are affected are:

HP Probook 64x (G2 and G3)

HP ProBook 65x (G2 and G3)

HP x360 310 G2

HP ENVY m6

HP Pavilion x360

HP 11 notebook computers

HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) mobile workstations

The flaw affects laptops sold across the world, according to the company. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which works with companies to handle recalls, said that eligible batteries will be replaced for free. Consumers can check their eligibility on HP's website.

HP will also push out a Battery Safety Mode update to affected computers, which can be activated after rebooting the computer.