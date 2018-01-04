JC Penney's same-store sales jump 3% during holiday season

J.C. Penney said Thursday morning it had a stronger holiday season than last, bolstered by strong sales in home, beauty and fine jewelry. It also benefited from a stronger shopping season across the board.

It reported a jump in same-store sales of more than 3 percent during the November and December months compared with the same period last year.

"We are very encouraged with our overall comp sales performance during the holiday season," CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

Penney's stock initially spiked higher in pre-market trading Thursday on the news, but was last down nearly 5 percent. Shares have been rallying in expectation of positive holiday results.

For many retailers, results this holiday season have been stronger the last, as they enjoy a bounce from strong consumer confidence and a booming stock market. Still, with a tougher holiday season last year, the bar was lower this time around. J.C. Penney last year saw comparable sales fall 0.8 percent.

Part of J.C. Penney's challenges have been its weakening apparel business, which it has sought to counter by focusing on areas like appliances and makeup. The latter is bolstered from its partnership with Sephora.

J.C. Penney, like many retailers, struggled to keep up with quickening shopping expectations that fast fashion has created. In October, it saw shares drop to an all-time low when it slashed 2017 profit and comparable-sales forecasts because it had to slice prices of unsold women's apparel. A month later, it got rid of the chief merchandising officer position all together. The retailer said this holiday season its apparel categories, particularly women's and kids, continued to improve.

"While we acknowledge the positive work JCP is doing to become less apparel reliant (with initiatives like the expansion of home, appliances, beauty, and salon) the sector faces intense secular headwinds as mall traffic wanes and the shift to e-comm should also continue to weigh on profitability," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a recent note to clients.

The department store chain also reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook, which was lowered earlier this year on account of the need for more discounting and getting rid of excess inventory across stores.

The retailer expects full-year same-store sales, a key metric monitored by investors, to be flat at best, and adjusted earnings are projected to fall within a range of 2 to 8 cents per share.

The company added that its e-commerce business posted double-digit sales growth during the holiday season, fueled by sales in categories including jewelry, home furnishings, toys and athletic footwear.

"Our ability to execute e-commerce fulfillment from 100% of our brick and mortar stores helped fuel the growth in e-commerce for the holiday season," Ellison said.

The department store chain will report fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on March 2.