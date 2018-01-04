Legendary stuntman Travis Pastrana teaches Jay Leno how to overcome fear

Travis Pastrana is one of the few household names from the world of motor sports because the 17-time X Games medalist is good on motorcycles, rally cars and race cars and also because he is a daredevil. In 2011, he jumped out of a plane with no parachute.

Not all of his death-defying stunts run smoothly. He has dislocated his spine, fractured both ankles, both legs, both arms and torn ligaments in his knees. Overall, he has had 32 surgeries to put his body back together.

Yet he keeps coming back for more.

For Pastrana, the thrill is worth the risk, and focusing on the fun helps you overcome the fear. As he tells Jay Leno on Thursday's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," "The hardest time, I was 14-years-old, shattered my pelvis, broke my back, and my mom was like, 'Are you sure that this is what you want to do for a living?' Even in all that pain, I was like, 'I can't wait to get back on a motorcycle.'"