Los Angeles gets ready for cannabis truck advertising in ‘largest marijuana marketing campaign’

January 1 saw the official legalization of recreational marijuana in California, and with it a potential huge boost to an industry that one research company estimated could be worth $6 billion by 2021.

And those living in and around Los Angeles should get set for trucks driving around the city wrapped in advertising for MedMen, one of the stores "mainstreaming marijuana," and a company that has spent more than $500,000 on marketing already.

But the ads — which have already run on billboards around LA's wider metropolitan area — won't feature any buds, blunts or bongs. Instead, the posters will show close-ups of people's faces with phrases such as "Heal. It's legal," and "Relax. It's legal."