Although Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard in the 1970's to found Microsoft, he's never stopped learning.

"I'm a weird dropout because I take college courses all the time," Gates told David Rubenstein during a 2016 Bloomberg interview.

Although Gates "loved being a student" and enjoyed the college environment, he doesn't feel as though he lost out by not earning a degree.

"I don't think I missed any knowledge, because whatever I needed to learn, I was still in a learning mode," he says.