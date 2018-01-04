Powerful winter storm grounds nearly 3,000 flights

A powerful winter storm carrying snow and heavy wind grounded nearly 3,000 flights in the U.S. on Thursday.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, a United Airlines hub, was most affected with 856 canceled flights, nearly 70 percent of its schedule, according to FlightAware, a plane-tracking website. At Boston Logan International Airport, a hub of JetBlue and an important airport for business travel, 685 flights were canceled.

A total of 2,944 flights were called off due to the storm, FlightAware said.

American Airlines scrubbed its entire schedule in and out of New York's LaGuardia Airport, including its shuttle service to Washington D.C. and Boston.

The storm is expected to whip the region with high winds, snow and then record low temperatures.

Airlines waived change fees for travelers booked to impacted airports this week.

Delta Air Lines said passengers booked to fly Thursday or Friday from airports in the Northeast can depart as late as Jan. 8 without paying a change fee. JetBlue said it was waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers affected by the storm.

American issued a similar waiver for more than a dozen airports in the Northeast. The largest U.S. airline is also waiving change fees for travel from 14 airports in the South, including Savannah and Raleigh, due to the storm. A record-setting blast of cold is expected to follow the system.

Southwest Airlines warned travelers that flights to and from 19 East Coast airports may be canceled, delayed or diverted due to the storm and encouraged travelers to change their travel dates.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it had 524 pieces of snow equipment at the area's airports that can melt up to 500 tons of snow an hour but some flights may still be canceled due to high winds and poor visibility.

Airlines frequently offer travelers a chance to change their travel dates far in advance of a storm in an effort to avoid chaos at the airport, where travelers may be stranded, and to prevent a crush of frustrated travelers from overloading their employees.

Long-haul flights, particularly international flights, are often among the last flights airlines cancel as they generate much more revenue than short, domestic flights and are serviced by much larger aircraft. Only 180 flights, or 28 percent of the scheduled departures, were canceled from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, a major hub for international travel. Many international flights, particularly lucrative trans-Atlantic routes, depart in the evening, so some airlines appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

High winds, however, could prompt a ground stop at airports, forcing carriers to either delay or cancel flights.

It was unclear how much the storm will cost airlines. Last year, a string of strong hurricanes that hit airlines' hubs cost airlines hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue, but clearing runways from a snowstorm is a much faster process than recovering from the floods, power outages structural damage to airports and other infrastructure damage that 2017's storms caused.