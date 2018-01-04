Self made millionaire to millennials: Don't rent a home—buy

If you're not prioritizing home ownership, you're making a costly mistake, says co-founder of AE Wealth Management and self-made millionaire David Bach.
In fact, not buying a home is the single biggest mistake millennials are making, he tells CNBC Make It: "The most important advice I can tell you right now if you're young is: Don't listen to these people that tell you should rent versus buy."
Even with the tax law changes, he notes, "buying a home is the escalator to wealth in America. Homeowners are worth forty times more than renters."