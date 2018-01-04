Self made millionaire to millennials: Don't rent a home—buy

Real estate mogul: Here's a trick first-time homeowners could use to live for free 9:15 AM ET Tue, 14 March 2017 | 00:53

"Let's be honest: Renters make landlords rich," Bach tells CNBC Make It. "I want you to make yourself rich, so start by saving money for a down payment now."

He recommends having a down payment of at least 10 percent, though 20 percent is ideal. The easiest way to reach that amount is to have money automatically taken out of your paycheck or checking account on a regular basis and moved directly into a savings account earmarked specifically for your first home.

Buying that first home probably means you're not buying your dream home, Bach says, but the way you reach that goal eventually is by prioritizing homeownership now.

"The way you build financial security is through real estate, and it starts by buying your first home," he tells CNBC Make It.

