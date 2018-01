The Segerstrom family began amassing their immense fortune in the 1960s, when Ted's father transformed part of their farmland into what is today some of the most expensive real estate in the world: the highest-grossing mall in the U.S., California's South Coast Plaza.

Ted's love of classic cars began when he was a child and has continued throughout his life. Vintage rides even play a role in Ted's retelling of the early days of his relationship with his wife Rae.

"When we were dating back in the 70s — our first date in my '72 Mach 1— we got in an accident," says Ted.

"And I still married him," says Rae.