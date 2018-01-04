    ×

    Trading Nation

    This market bull says a 14% correction would not be 'surprising'

    J.P. Morgan on earnings optimism in 2018
    J.P. Morgan on earnings optimism in 2018   

    J.P. Morgan Private Bank is telling clients to buy the next sell-off, and the odds are high it'll happen this year.

    Patrick Schaffer, a global investment specialist at the firm, says a correction as deep as 14 percent would not surprise him.

    "We don't expect the markets to go up in a straight line. When we do see volatility, we would be prepared to buy those pullbacks," Schaffer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    The stock market hasn't seen a 10 percent or more sell-off in two years — an unusually long stretch even for a bull market.

    If the Dow suffers a 14 percent blow now, it would take the index down nearly 3,500 points. The S&P 500 would fall by 380 points, based on Wednesday's close.

    What could spark it? Schaffer believes a geopolitical event or a more aggressive Federal Reserve could be catalysts.

    But he doesn't see the pain sticking around because the tax overhaul and global backdrop are positive for stocks — particularly financials, industrials and parts of health care.

    Schaffer, who manages more than $150 billion in assets, sees robust earnings as the rally's main driver now. According to his calculations, tax reform adds another 10 to 12 percent to S&P 500 earnings.

    "The fundamental backdrop is as strong today as it's been at any point during this cycle," Schaffer said. "We think we can exit the year in the neighborhood of 3,000 in the S&P 500."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    J.P. Morgan’s big bull case for stocks in 2018
    J.P. Morgan’s big bull case for stocks in 2018   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    VIX
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...