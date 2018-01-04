US futures rise ahead of open, as Wall Street looks to key data

A slew of economic data is set to be released today. At 8:15 a.m. ET, the ADP national employment report is set to come out, followed by jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) data will then come out at 9:45 a.m. ET; all before the all-important nonfarm payrolls data, due out Friday.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to be digesting the latest minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank's minutes revealed that the final interest rate hike of Janet Yellen's era as Fed chair was met by a divided central bank; however, the scales are now tipped towards the more hawkish voices.

At the December meeting, the bank approved to increase interest rates by a quarter-point, although concerns over inflation still remain.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to deliver a keynote address at Meltzer's Contributions to Monetary Economics and Public Policy in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Geopolitics continues to linger at the back of investors' minds, as rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continue to put global markets on edge. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that that his "nuclear button" was "much bigger and more powerful" than the one controlled by North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.

Trump's tweet comes after the North Korean leader said in his New Year's Day address that the isolated state's nuclear weapons could reach anywhere in the U.S.