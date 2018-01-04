    ×

    Watch: White House's Sanders holds briefing as Trump pushes back against explosive book

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters Thursday as President Donald Trump and his legal team push back against an explosive upcoming book about the early days of the president's administration.

    Sanders could also face questions about the Department of Justice's move to enforce federal marijuana laws more stringently and the president's meeting with Republican senators about immigration policy.

