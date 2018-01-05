Amazon Alexa is coming to headphones, smartwatches and more

Amazon announced new tools on Friday that will allow gadget-makers to include the smart voice assistant in a whole array of new products.



Alexa is Amazon's smart voice assistant, and it has slowly made its way from the Amazon Echo into third-party speakers, refrigerators and, soon, even microwaves. Now, with Amazon's Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit, device makers will be able to build Alexa into headphones, smartwatches, fitness trackers and more.

That means you may soon be able to look down at your wrist and ask Alexa the weather or to remind you to pick up eggs at the grocery store.

Some firms have already started to build smart voice assistants into products. Bose's new QC35 II headphones have Google Assistant built in, for example, and the Apple Watch has long offered support for Siri.

Amazon said Bose, Jabra, iHome, Beyerdynamic and Linkplay plan to bring Alexa to products this year.