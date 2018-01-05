Market has momentum but investors need to be protected: MBMG Group 5 Hours Ago | 01:36

Wall Street's eye-popping gains should be of great concern to global investors, an analyst told CNBC on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, following the release of stronger-than-expected jobs data. It was the fastest 1,000-point move in the Dow's history after the 30-stock index broke above 24,000 on November 30 — just 35 calendar days before reaching 25,000.

"We're really terrified," Paul Gambles, managing partner at MBMG Group, told CNBC.

When asked why he believed traders should avoid investing in stocks given the so-called "Goldilocks" global growth conditions, Gambles said: "In the first three versions of the Goldilocks story, Goldilocks actually died horribly and we think that could well happen again (to stocks)."

Gambles said that collective global growth at the level seen through 2017 was the GDP (gross domestic product) equivalent to a "blow-off top." He added similar levels of concerted worldwide growth were seen during previous financial crises and therefore the current risk to investors was "exponential".