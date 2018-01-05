Europe markets higher as investors await economic data; Dialog slips 4%

Europe's autos stocks led the gains on Friday morning, up more than 1 percent shortly after the opening bell. Fiat Chrysler was the top performer in the sector, trading over 2 percent higher after JP Morgan raised its stock recommendation for the Milan-listed firm to "overweight" from "neutral".

Looking at individual stocks, Steinhoff shares were also trading higher on Friday after the firm's finance chief announced he would move to a new position. The South African retailer's CFO said he would focus on helping plug a $2.9 billion hole in the group's finances after an accounting scandal. Steinhoff's shares were over 5 percent higher on the news.



Meanwhile, Dialog Semiconductor slumped to the bottom of the European benchmark after Apple announced its products had been hit by a chip flaw. Shares of Dialog, which makes chips for the tech behemoth, were down more than 4 percent on Friday morning.