Europe markets higher as investors await economic data; Dialog slips 4%

European markets were higher on Friday morning, as investors awaited a fresh batch of economic data.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.35 percent during early morning deals, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory.
Europe's autos stocks led the gains on Friday morning, up more than 1 percent shortly after the opening bell. Fiat Chrysler was the top performer in the sector, trading over 2 percent higher after JP Morgan raised its stock recommendation for the Milan-listed firm to "overweight" from "neutral".
Looking at individual stocks, Steinhoff shares were also trading higher on Friday after the firm's finance chief announced he would move to a new position. The South African retailer's CFO said he would focus on helping plug a $2.9 billion hole in the group's finances after an accounting scandal. Steinhoff's shares were over 5 percent higher on the news.
Meanwhile, Dialog Semiconductor slumped to the bottom of the European benchmark after Apple announced its products had been hit by a chip flaw. Shares of Dialog, which makes chips for the tech behemoth, were down more than 4 percent on Friday morning.
In Asia, stocks flirted with their record 2007 peak after U.S. jobs data appeared to show solid economic growth. The U.S. ADP National Employment report published Thursday showed private employers added 250,000 jobs in December, the largest monthly increase since March.
On the data front, flash inflation figures for the euro zone and retail sales from Germany are due to be published Friday morning.
In commodities, oil prices hovered close to their highest level since May 2015 amid concerns about supply risk due to anti-government protests in Iran. Brent crude traded at $68.02 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.07 percent, while U.S. crude was seen at $61.96, down 0.1 percent.