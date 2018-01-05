How you could get bitcoin rich off of the NFL playoffs this weekend

If you're a fan of the NFL and excited about bitcoin, you may be in luck.

Fantasy-sports gaming company FanDuel recently introduced the Bitcoin Bowl, a fantasy football contest that lasts the duration of the NFL playoffs and gives entrants in participating states an opportunity to win prizes in bitcoin.

"FanDuel has always sought to deliver the most unique and rewarding experiences or prizes to our users," Andy Giancamilli, FanDuel chief financial officer, said in a statement. "In awarding bitcoin, we're recognizing that most of our users are early adopters of technology and have a significant interest in cryptocurrency."

The bowl operates similarly to other fantasy football platforms: Users will select a team of nine players — who score points based on their real-life, in-game performances — and face off against teams assembled by other contestants across the country.

Assuming its gaming platform is legal where you live, there are two ways to enter, FanDuel's website notes. The first is to participate in a single-entry, free tournament, where the winner is rewarded with a grand prize of one bitcoin. The second is to choose the multi-entry, $3 tournament with a grand prize of two bitcoin, second-place prize half of a bitcoin and third-place prize a quarter of a bitcoin.