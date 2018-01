If you want to save money, sometimes, when you shop matters more than where you shop.

"In certain industries, the prices for products always drop at certain times of year, like clockwork," Yahoo tech columnist David Pogue writes in "Pogue's Basics: Money."

His book provides a cheat sheet for the best time to buy just about everything, from luggage to gym memberships. Below, CNBC Make It highlights 17 essentials: