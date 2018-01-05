She hasn't spent a dime on advertising.
Even so, Roxanne Assoulin's eponymous jewelry line has grown 300 percent year-over-year thanks to one thing: The power of social media.
Admittedly, that's a shock to the 61-year-old designer who didn't have a carefully crafted business plan — or even a website — when she stumbled onto her first enamel bracelet prototype in 2016 and posted it on Instagram. But it is a sign of the times.
"I had these [enamel] tiles sitting on my desk for literally 30 years. We drew up a bracelet and I knew it was something," said Assoulin, who has been in the jewelry business for nearly four decades, previously as a private label designer for big names such as Urban Outfitters, J.Crew and Banana Republic.