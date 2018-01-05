The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick rift spotlights the downside of tough management tactics

In an explosive article published on Friday, ESPN's Seth Wickersham reports that one of the most lauded partnerships in sports history, New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, may be on the rocks.
Though the Patriots have stated that Wickersham's article includes "several inaccuracies and multiple examples given that absolutely did not occur," over a dozen New England staffers, executives, players and league sources have claimed that this central relationship between star quarterback and coach is not as healthy as it once was, and that this tension may hurt the Patriots' performance.
The apparent rift stems, in part, from Belichick's tough-love management style, Wickersham suggests, and the fact that the coach openly criticizes players, no matter how celebrated or successful.