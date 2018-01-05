The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick rift spotlights the downside of tough management tactics

I like that Brady took his helmet off mid-meltdown so it'd be easier to read his lips pic.twitter.com/7arJywPoml

Brady later apologized for his outburst. "I want to apologize to Josh for last week in Buffalo," he told reporters. "I know our coaches work really hard and you know, they're responsible for putting us in a great position to succeed."

Management experts are split as to whether this kind of tough, critical style is the best approach for leading a team.

On the one hand, it can push top performers to be even better.

"When you build a relationship on trust, then the majority of people are OK with tough love," Christine Porath, a professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, tells Inc. "They'll rise to the occasion; some thrive on it."

Joanne Lipman, former deputy managing editor of the Wall Street Journal, tells Harvard Business Review that tough love is "the mark of a true mentor: a leader who creates a culture of excellence, and whose confidence in us makes us better than we ever dreamed we could be."

On the other hand, being too heavy-handed could stifle growth. That's why many managers prefer a more supportive approach, cultivating self-awareness in their reports and providing positive reinforcement.

Former Google career coach Jenny Blake, for instance, is not convinced that tough love is a necessary element of management. Despite what Machiavelli said, great leaders don't have to be feared, they just need to listen, Blake explains to CNBC Make It.

And while Brady might appreciate feedback, his fraying relationship with the coaching staff may exemplify the risks of this unforgiving management approach.