Here's who will join Trump at Camp David this weekend to plan the 2018 GOP agenda

President Donald Trump will be at the Camp David retreat this weekend where he will meet with top officials in his administration and Congress to plan out the upcoming year.

"We're going to Camp David with a lot of the great Republican senators and we're making America great again," the president said as he left the White House.

On Friday, the White House said a group of 24 people will attend the "small-group discussion" on the Republican legislative priorities for 2018.

"These priorities will include: ensuring continued economic growth, national security, promoting responsible immigration reform, funding our troops, rebuilding our nation's crumbling infrastructure, the FY19 budget, welfare reform, the opioid crisis, healthcare, the 2018 elections and confirming the President's qualified nominees," the White House press office said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn said officials will decide whether a massive infrastructure package or welfare reform will come next. Both could happen simultaneously, he told CNBC.

Senate Republicans would need to use budget reconciliation rules, which require only a simple majority vote, to pass welfare reform. The Senate GOP majority just went to 51 seats from 52 seats, and they would need to get to 60 votes to overcome a likely Democratic filibuster and make possible changes to social safety net programs. Congress could next use budget reconciliation for the fiscal year 2019 budget, likely later this year.

