Trump pick for Indian Health Service under fire for job experience claims

President Donald Trump's pick to head the nation's Indian Health Service was hit by a bombshell report Friday that suggested he misrepresented his prior work experience to a Senate committee.

The Wall Street Journal quoted multiple former workers at what was once known as St. John's Regional Medical Center in Joplin, Missouri, who called into question Robert Weaver's claims to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee that he had worked in supervisory and management positions at that hospital.

Weaver, 39, worked at St. John's from 1997 to 2006, according to his resume. His nomination to run the federal agency that provides health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives is pending before the Senate.

"I don't recall that name whatsoever," Augusto Noronha, the hospital's chief financial officer from 1999 through 2005, told the Journal when asked about Weaver.

A former controller of the hospital told the newspaper, "I've never heard that name before."

Another executive said he remembered "a subordinate named Rob Weaver who registered E.R. patients, gathered insurance information and collected copays, and who eventually supervised a few other patient-registration workers," according to the Journal.

Weaver, who is a member of the Quapaw tribe of Oklahoma, has not returned a call seeking comment from CNBC made to one of his companies, RWI Benefits in Oklahoma.

The Journal reported that Weaver told the paper that all questions about his resume should be put to the federal Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the Indian Health Service.

But Weaver also said, "There's a lot more to this story than what you are apparently being told."

CNBC has reached out to HHS for comment.

An HHS spokeswoman told the Journal, that "any suggestion Mr. Weaver is unqualified to run IHS is a pure act of character assassination."