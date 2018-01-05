Trump's growing list of Twitter nicknames

President Donald Trump's fervent use of Twitter has produced a staggering number of catchy nicknames the president has bestowed on many of his political foes, former allies and members of the media.
Following are some of the subjects of the president's creative wrath.
The revelation of interviews with Steve Bannon featured in Michael Wolff's new book, "Fire and Fury," have pitted the president against his one-time confidant and chief strategist.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/949303089416294401
Trump has been antagonizing Kim Jong Un over Twitter for months in reference to the North Korean leader's determination to acquire nuclear weapons.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/936209447747190784
Trump piped up over Twitter to comment on sexual misconduct claims against Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., misspelling Frankenstein in the process.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/931357870024687616
One of the president's favorite targets for his Twitter wrath is The New York Times.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/888711488717934592
Trump took a jab at Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., after Corker said in "The Failing New York Times" that Trump's leadership style would set the country "on the path to World War III."
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/917734186848579584
There is no love lost between Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Trump recently referred to Warren as "Pocahontas" during a White House ceremony honoring Native Americans who fought in World War II.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/741240449906663424
Trump has often blasted his Democratic foes in Congress, including Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, who have consistently taken a stance against the administration's agenda.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/826390034693623809
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., earned the nickname "Flake(y)" after his criticism of the president was caught on a hot mic during an ABC interview.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/932388590344196096
The duo on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" are often in the crosshairs of Trump's tweets.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/880408582310776832
Trump created this nickname during the 2016 presidential race, referring to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of email during her tenure at the State Department. The nickname continues to stick and is used often even as his own administration remains the focus of special counsel Bob Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/908160218995068928
Presidential candidate Trump attacked his closest opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, during the GOP primaries. The two have often been at odds since Trump took office.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/727634574298255361
The challenge by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the Democratic nomination provided some amusement for the Republican candidate.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/730343346204508160
The president often referred to his GOP primary opponent Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as "Little Marco."
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/703974892237135873
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was often the target of Trump's tweets when the two candidates were competing in the GOP primaries.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/712728075532943361