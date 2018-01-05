Note to air passengers: Along with the list of prohibited items federal officials say you should never fly with, remember to leave things like inert grenades and throwing stars at home.

Loaded guns, explosives and illegal narcotics are at the top of the list that the Transportation Security Administration asks travelers not to pack in their checked or carry-on bags. However, the TSA still encounters those items — and lots more — in passengers' luggage each year.

The agency documents many of the odd and offbeat items on its blog and Instagram feed throughout the year, and this week released a top 10 list of verboten items it found in 2017.

In a YouTube video, TSA's bearded, bespectacled "Blogger Bob" Burns ticks off the "best of" list of forbidden items in a countdown format.