US futures rise ahead of open, as Wall Street gears up for nonfarm payrolls

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a positive open on Friday, ahead of the all-important U.S. employment data.

    As the first week of 2018 draws to a close, U.S. investors will be waiting for the December employment situation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Investors are expected to pore over the latest figures to see how the U.S. economy is performing as of late. According to a Reuters survey, the latest nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show the U.S. economy adding 190,000 jobs in the last month.

    Meanwhile, U.S. markets rose Thursday after data emerged that the country's private sector had added 250,000 jobs in December, beating expectations.

    Aside from the all-important jobs data, investors will also be on the lookout for international trade data, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, in addition to the non-manufacturing ISM report on business and factory orders, both set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

    In earnings news, Constellation Brands and Cal-Maine Foods are set to report before the bell.

    The economy will also likely to be of key importance during two Federal Reserve speeches set to take place.

    Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to comment upon the economic outlook at the 2018 ASSA Annual Meeting in Philadelphia. Meantime, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is expected to be in Philadelphia, commenting upon the topic of "Coordinating Conventional and Unconventional Monetary Policies for Macroeconomic Stability".

    The speeches come just days after the U.S. central bank released the minutes from its December meeting, whereby the Fed raised interest rates, but remained concerned over the state of inflation.

    Elsewhere, international markets posted solid gains on the last trading day of the week, as investors shrugged off concerns surrounding geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the West, and focused on the positive momentum seen in markets.

    However, not all markets traded higher on Friday. Oil prices declined as rising production from the U.S. weighed on sentiment.

