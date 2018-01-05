Your first trade for Friday, January 5

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF.

David Seaburg is a buyer of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Tesla.

Trader disclosure: On January 4, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. "Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT.

Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen Inc. serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore." Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.





