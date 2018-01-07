    ×

    Trader Poll

    Tell us what you think: What sector will be the biggest winner this earnings season?

    • U.S. banks are among the first names reporting quarterly results on Friday
    • Earnings on the S&P 500 are estimated to have increased 11.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
    Offices in the heart of the Square Mile on Nov. 1, 2017, in the City of London, England.
    Richard Baker | In Pictures | Getty Images
    Offices in the heart of the Square Mile on Nov. 1, 2017, in the City of London, England.

    Earnings season is just around the corner and U.S. banks are among the first names reporting this week. All eyes are likely to be on J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo, which are due to report quarterly results on Friday.

    Fourth quarter results will come after a strong start to the year for stocks, with the Dow Jones industrial average cracking the 25,000 mark in the first trading week of the year. Markets globally have also seen robust gains, with the Hang Seng Index touching 26-year highs.

    Earnings on the S&P 500 are projected to have increased 11.9 percent in the last quarter of 2017, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Ahead, investors are positive on earnings in the new year following the passage of a tax plan stateside which includes a cut in the corporate tax rate.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WFC
    ---
    JPM
    ---