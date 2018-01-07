Tell us what you think: What sector will be the biggest winner this earnings season?

Earnings season is just around the corner and U.S. banks are among the first names reporting this week. All eyes are likely to be on J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo, which are due to report quarterly results on Friday.

Fourth quarter results will come after a strong start to the year for stocks, with the Dow Jones industrial average cracking the 25,000 mark in the first trading week of the year. Markets globally have also seen robust gains, with the Hang Seng Index touching 26-year highs.

Earnings on the S&P 500 are projected to have increased 11.9 percent in the last quarter of 2017, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ahead, investors are positive on earnings in the new year following the passage of a tax plan stateside which includes a cut in the corporate tax rate.