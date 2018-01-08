Debra Messing, Eva Longoria and others use Golden Globes red carpet to address pay inequality

Red carpets are known for glitz, glam and buzzy conversations about who's wearing what. But Sunday night's Golden Globes spotlighted a more powerful theme, and one that goes well beyond Hollywood.
Many celebrities wore all black to the event, standing in solidarity with the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and looking to draw attention to sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.
In an interview with E! News, actress Debra Messing used her red carpet moment to not only discuss why she wore black, but to also challenge the network's own track record in delivering workplace equality.
"We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, and we want equal pay," Messing told E! News host Giuliana Rancic. "I was so shocked to hear E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler. We stand with her."
In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon also showed support for Sadler, who left the network in December after learning she was paid less than her male co-host.