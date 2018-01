As markets kick off the second trading week of 2018, investors will likely be mulling over the latest figures from the Labor Department. On Friday, markets rose sharply despite nonfarm payroll data coming in below market expectations.

In December, the U.S. economy added 148,000 jobs, compared to market estimates of 190,000, according to a Reuters poll.

The state of the U.S. economy will be front and center Monday as leading members of the Federal Reserve speak at separate events.

In Georgia, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic may deliver remarks on the economic outlook and monetary policy, when speaking at the Rotary Club of Atlanta.

Both San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be delivering separate remarks at Brookings Institution in Washington.