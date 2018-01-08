Cramer's lightning round: Mercadolibre is even better than eBay was   

    ×

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Mercadolibre Inc.: "It may have bearish tendencies, but it's a bullish stock and it's one of the few from Latin America that I like. I think it's actually even better than eBay was. I think it's got better growth. I really like it and I have since 1999."

    Nutrien Ltd: "Look, if you're going to go anything ag[riculture], I'm going to send you to Deere. That's just my go-to stock. I'm not changing."

    Analog Devices, Inc.: "ADI made that transformational merger. I want them back on the show. Those guys are great guys."

    Seattle Genetics, Inc.: "You know, Seattle Genetics is trading with all the biotechs and it shouldn't. It's got a lot of stuff in the pipeline, but let's accept the fact that the biotechs … right now are in some sort of bearish phase. These always end."

    AbbVie Inc.: "AbbVie is just fabulous. I think it can still go higher even though it's been a monster."

    Teradyne, Inc.: "Take out your cost basis [and] let the rest run. It's a great company and I put it right in the category, by the way, with Lam Research."

    Antero Midstream Partners: "I've got to tell you, Antero is a very, very good company."

    Platform Specialty Products Corp.: "Don't like Platform Specialty. Why? Because I think that DowDuPont, which is being run by Ed Breen, is a much better company. That's the one I recommend in this sector, not Platform."

