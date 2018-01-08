Europe stocks open higher amid positive global sentiment; Germany in fresh coalition talks

European markets open higher on Monday morning after a firm lead by U.S. stocks in the previous session and as Germany looks closer to forming a new government.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.27 percent higher with most sectors trading in positive territory.

In Asia, stocks were trading mixed despite a strong session on Wall Street Friday. The Dow has set a new record for the best start to a year since 2006, as President Donald Trump cut the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent and after new data showed lower-than-expected jobs numbers.

In Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany sounded optimistic about reaching a deal with the Social Democrats and thus avoiding fresh elections. In the U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May said over the weekend there would be a cabinet reshuffle this week.