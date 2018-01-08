Republicans scored a major legislative victory by passing their sweeping overhaul of the tax code in record time. Now, they face a task that could be just as daunting: selling the law to the American people.

After spending millions of dollars last year to advance the legislation, GOP advocacy groups are unleashing millions more to ensure Republicans' hard-won policy triumph translates into a political win in time for the 2018 midterm elections.

Ahead of the Nov. 6 elections, the American Action Network is committing at least $10 million to tout the merits of the new law, starting with a $2 million TV and digital ad campaign in 23 key congressional districts.

Meanwhile, the network of advocacy groups with ties to the billionaire Koch brothers is pledging a multimillion-dollar campaign that combines paid advertising with town halls, phone banks and grassroots actions.

"There's a lot of work to be done educating Americans about [tax reform's] benefits," said James Davis, executive vice president of Freedom Partners. "We will make a massive push to show how pro-growth policies can revitalize the economy and open the floodgates to new opportunity, innovation and prosperity."

One PAC that's supportive of President Donald Trump is taking a more unconventional approach to winning over voters. The 45Committee, founded by wealthy Trump confidantes Sheldon Adelson and Todd Ricketts, sponsored an ad during the college football TaxSlayer Bowl that dubbed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "the real tax slayer" for shepherding the legislation through the narrow majority in his chamber.