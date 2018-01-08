Suzy Welch: Here's how long you should stay at a job you hate for your resume's sake

Moving from job to job, Welch says, can signal that you run at the first sign of a challenge, and hiring mangers are looking for people who can "stay and build something" at their company.

Rather than putting in your two weeks' notice when the going gets tough or when another opportunity arises, Welch says employees should stay at their current job for at least one year before moving on to something new.

"Anything under that — especially if it's happening over and over again — is a red flag to a hiring manager," she says.

You do have a little more flexibility with the one-year rule if you've stuck around longer in previous jobs. For example, Welch says, if you have a five-year stint at one company, then you have the ability to have one or two six-month or eight-month job entries on your resume.

"Think of it as a kind of equation," she says. "You can 'flit' a bit, but only if you've stayed a bit, too."

If a terrible boss, difficult co-worker or toxic work culture is making you want to leave ASAP, then a year can seem like an eternity. But before you act on your emotions, Welch says it's important to think about the long-term effects your decision can have.

"Don't let the impulse to get out fast undermine your career in the long run," she says. "Stick with it for longer than you'd like — you'll thank yourself later."

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.

Video by Richard Washington

