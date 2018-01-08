Generally, there are two ways to take cash out of an equity-rich home.

One is to refinance the original mortgage to a larger loan. This could possibly change the interest rate on the loan. The other way is to take out a second loan, either a home equity mortgage, which is a lump sum, or a home equity line of credit (HELOC), which is essentially like a checking account on your home.

HELOC's are very popular, but they recently lost a major benefit. Under the new Republican tax law, the interest paid on these loans is no longer deductible. Borrowers used to be able to deduct interest paid on up to $100,000 in home equity loan debt.

For primary loans, mortgages borrowers can still deduct the interest paid on up to $750,000 worth of mortgage debt, down from $1 million under the previous tax code. That raises the question of whether it is better just to do a cash-out refinance instead.

"Homeowners who will still itemize under the new tax plan will likely find the lack of deductibility of HELOC interest swings the value pendulum towards cash-out refinances as a way to tap their equity," said Ben Graboske, executive vice president of Black Knight.

"This is particularly true for those with low first-lien balances drawing greater amounts of equity. On the other hand, for those with high first-lien balances drawing low volumes of equity, the math still tends to favor HELOCs."