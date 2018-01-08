How Arnold Schwarzenegger is saving the environment with his first-of-its-kind $1 million Mercedes G-Wagen

When the two living Hollywood legends meet in Leno's garage, they go into full discussion about the new specs of the reinvented G-Wagen. Schwarzenegger explains the vehicle maintained its 500 horses and even came back lighter. "It's now 2,900 kilos. With the gas engine it was 3,400 kilos."



Asked by Leno how he knows this, Schwarzenegger says, "The way you figure it out is, you just go underneath and bench press the whole thing." The 2016 electric Mercedes G-Wagen also has a faster acceleration going from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is three seconds quicker than when it had the factory engine.

This isn't the last vehicle Schwarzenegger wants Kreisel Electric to transform. He's also having the engineers convert one of his Hummers into an all-electric version. Schwarzenegger wants his environmental efforts to not only inform consumers, but he would like politicians to also put it at the top of their agendas.



"There's no Republican air or Democratic air. We all breathe the same air," says Schwarzenegger.

Learn more about Schwarzenegger's electric Mercedes G-Wagen when he guest stars on an all new episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT