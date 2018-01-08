How Arnold Schwarzenegger is saving the environment with his first-of-its-kind $1 million Mercedes G-Wagen

Known for owning multiple gas-guzzling Hummers, the term "environmentalist" may not be the first adjective that comes to mind when you hear the name Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Needless to say, the Austrian-born former professional bodybuilder turned actor, turned politician has a huge interest in clean energy. The environment was an important part of Schwarzenegger's legislative agenda as a two-term governor of California, and now he's finding ways to save it — one sports utility vehicle at a time.
On the latest episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," Schwarzenegger shows off the first-of-its-kind all-electric Mercedes G-Wagen, valued at $1 million. Schwarzenegger and Austrian car customizer Kreisel Electric, teamed up to gut his 2016 G-Wagen V6 combustion engine and replace it with electric motors.