Scooter firm Niu rides China's electric vehicle wave

With more than 300,000 users in China, start-up Niu says it is the country's largest smart electric scooter brand.

"[We're] driving consumers from low-quality poor scooters to high-quality, lithium battery scooters," Niu CEO Yan Li told CNBC on Monday. Beijing wants at least 50 percent of all new car sales to be electric by 2020 — a target that bodes well for the firm.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Li explained how his company utilizes the Internet of Things, warning that it's still too early for driverless electric scooters.

