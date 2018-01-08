"I came up with it because I have always been a home cook. I invented this thing in my kitchen, and then I saw that nothing like it had ever been done," Reiner says on "Shark Tank," seeking $100,000 for a 10 percent stake in the business.

The product is protected by a utility patent, and at the time of the show's taping, it was available at 55 independent retailers. Despite its current success, deciding to pursue the business full-time wasn't an easy decision for Reiner.

"Everything I knew about business, and everything I knew about cooking, told me this could be a really big product," he explains on the show. "But boy it is really hard to leave a paycheck for the great unknown.

"Then, one day I went to work and I found out that the company I was working for was getting sold, my division was getting closed down and I was going to be out of a job," says Reiner, whose LinkedIn profile says he last worked at GE Antares.

So in 2015, he got to work establishing Frywall as a player in the kitchen space.

"Three months after finishing my job, I had a prototype and six months after that, I was out in the market selling," he says.