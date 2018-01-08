In April 2017, NBC's "The Today Show" declared Frywall the winner of its "Next Big Thing" competition, landing the product a slot on QVC. It has been featured in gift guides from publications like the Los Angeles Times.
On "Shark Tank," Reiner received offers from both Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John for $100,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity in the business. But, Lori Greiner had something different up her sleeve: an offer to invest at a higher valuation and a piece of gold.
"This is my golden ticket, it's real gold," she says holding up a sliver of metal. "The golden ticket goes to my favorite product I've seen."
"What this means is I'm going to give you exactly the offer you came in asking for, $100,000 for the 10 percent, and I will also fund your purchase orders, giving you a line of credit indefinitely," she explains.
John countered to match Greiner's offer of $100,000 for 10 percent, but instead of a golden ticket, he offered to throw in his "gold tooth from high school." O'Leary offered a guitar pick from his pocket.
Jokes aside, Reiner chose to accept Greiner's offer and take home her golden ticket.
"When I lost my job, I could have gone to look for another job in an industry I didn't like anymore, but I followed my dream," he says. "Lori is the one who can get the product on TV, she can get it into stores and I think with her this product is going to go everywhere really, really fast."
Disclaimer: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."